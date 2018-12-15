Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to take the decision on the summary regarding proposed legislation for taking over the administration of Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLIRC).

The top court granted the government two weeks time for the purpose.

The top court granted the time after it has been stated by the health department that certain legislative changes are being considered to take over the PKLIRC and the matter awaits approval of the summary from the cabinet. “We are granting two weeks time to the Government of Punjab to decide the matter,” ordered the top court.

Considering the matter of temporary administration of PKLIRC, the top court directed the inclusion of Surgeon General of Pakistan Lieutenant General Zahid Hamid in the Committee earlier formed by the top court tasked with the administration of PKLI&RC.

The top court has also granted one week’s time for consent of the Surgeon General of Pakistan.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case. He also questioned the legal justification of transferring Rs22 billion to the Trust. He said that the Advocate General Punjab in the last date of hearing had committed that the Act, under which the PKLIRC established, was being repealed. He asked about the progress in this regard.

The bench was informed that the draft has been proposed and approval from the cabinet on the summary is awaited.

The Chief Justice also observed the lethargy on part of provincial government in executing different works relating to health care. “Health Care Board has not been formed till yet and all the works are at standstill,” the CJ.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, member of the bench, questioned why the provincial government needed the Trust. The Chief Justice remarked that the Trust was created for special purposes by the ex Chief Minister.

The CJ also posed questions to Dr Saeed Akhter, previously in-charge of PKLIRC. The CJ told the former in-charge that the latter had been drawing the salary to the tune of Rs2 million monthly for three years.

Dr Akhtar claimed that he had not drawn a single penny in terms of salaries adding thousands of persons including the cancer patients were treated and 21 kidney transplants were carried out.

The CJ remarked that the basic purpose of the Centre was liver transplant but not a single transplant was taken place adding that kidneys were being transplanted in other facilities too.

Chief justice remarked that five facilities could have been established in these Rs22 billion. He remarked that it was straightaway the case of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He lamented not even a single operation of liver transplant had been carried out and billions of rupees spent on salaries.

Justice Ahsan pointed that the operation theatres were non-functional and there was no equipment in the hospital.

Dr Akhtar responded that Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) was supposed to buy equipments and execution of works in the Center.

The CJ told Dr Akhtar that the latter had been doing all this being near to former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. He added that he can narrate the facts how and where Dr. Akhtar came across the chief minister and what conversation took place between both.

“What are the credentials of trustees,” chief justice asked lamenting, “whether the only credentials of the trustees were that they were your relatives?” “Who will be accounted for,” the CJ questioned.

Chief justice asked whether the members of board ever contributed to Trust. DrAkhtar claimed that he donated Rs135 million to the Trust.

During the course of hearing, chief justice also lamented that a boy needed liver transplant but it could not be possible in PKLI due to lack of facilities in it. “Now we are trying to manage his operation in Combined Military Hospital (CMH),” the CJ remarked.

Meanwhile, the same bench rejected the review petitions against top court’s earlier order, wherein it removal of billboards and hoardings from public places was ordered.

The bench observed that the purpose of removing the billboards was the safety of public. The top court, however, granted three months for removal of such billboards and hoardings.