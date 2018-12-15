Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said that the ban on student unions divided students; thus, lack of academic freedom deprived them of the gift of critical thinking.

Speaking at the distinguished lecture series during a Festival of Arts and Ideas organised by Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) here, Rabbani reminded that Senate had passed a resolution demanding lifting of ban on students union, but no action was taken as per its recommendation. He also demanded that students should be involved for devising the country’s foreign policy.

Giving a brief account of Pakistan’s foreign policy to students, the PPP leader criticised the United States for continuously pressurising Pakistan to ‘do more’ despite the country had suffered grave losses in terms of human casualties and properties on behalf of America in the Afghan war. He said Americans had never protected the interests of Pakistan, instead they had always been concerned about their own interests.

“Once their interests are fully served, they show no qualms in leaving us in the lurch. Pakistan itself suffered the deadly culture of drug and Kalashnikov in the wake of Afghan war. However, once the Americans got their task accomplished, they never came to rescue Pakistan from those menaces,” said Rabbani. He said United States wanted to make India as the policeman of the region because it considered India as its strategic partner; however, such American design was not acceptable to Pakistan. He said Pakistan was a sovereign country and would accept anything that was agreed upon on equal terms.

The former Senate chairman said the mindset of Indian establishment was rigid and narrow, as it had sabotaged every good thing that was offered by Pakistan. He referred to recent opening of Kartarpura route, which was a good gesture offered by Pakistan, yet, Indian foreign minister refused to attend the ceremony.

He said India was involved in state-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan. He added that the worst violations of human rights were being committed in Indian-occupied Kashmir where all international laws and norms were being broken up and the rest of the world was silent. He asked where was the conscience of the West on those violations in Kashmir where children, women and men were being killed and exposed to pellet guns. Rabbani added that Muslims in India were being attacked and killed on the pretext of eating beef. He criticized the American authorities for putting Pakistan in the blacklist of religious freedom.

The PPP leader thanked Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for inviting him and applauded the varsity’s endeavors to promote a culture of debate, which he said had long gone since the ban was imposed on student unions some decades ago.

Earlier, SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh introduced the speaker, adding, Rabbani has always struggle for rights of people of Pakistan. He said that his association with SMIU is strengthened because his father was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the Quaid was also an old student of this institution. He also presented shield to the guest speaker afterwards.

Prof Zeliha Kocak Tufan, a member of Turkish Council of Higher Education, spoke in the international lecture series in which she spoke over the issues relating to higher education of her country.

She said a total of 206 institutions offering higher education in which 140,000 students from various countries were admitted; most of them were enrolled with universities in Ankara and Istanbul. They included 1,822 students from Pakistan.

Prof Tufan said students from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Germany, Somalia, Bulgaria, Egypt and Syria were studying in Turkish; adding, her country eagerly wanted wider cooperation with Pakistan in education sector.

A panel discussion was held on leadership strategies for Pakistani business. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that Pakistan and Turkey have close friendly relations that are being strengthening day by day. He said SMIU has also a close association with Turkey, because Sultan of Turkey has given title of ‘Effendi‘ to Hassanally, founder of SMI.

An impressive school show was organised on the premises; author Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo’s life was discussed; and students presented the poetry of Sufi poet Mawlana Jalaoddin Rumi and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.