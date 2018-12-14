Share:

The on-going proxy war for regional supremacy between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen has only one victim: Yemeni people. The slogan of “Not Again” that gained currency after the horrors of the Holocaust and then in the aftermath of Rwanda genocide lies in tatters as the deal between Saudi backed government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and Iranian backed Houthi rebels is yet to materialise.

Nevertheless, in the meanwhile, the United Nations is nearing a deal between the two parties that would provide a framework for political negotiations. According to the recent developments, the warring parties in Yemen have agreed to cease fighting for the Houthi held city of Hodeidah and withdraw their troops. The ceasing of the fight and retreating of fighters can be seen as the first significant fruition of the UN-led peace efforts to stop the conflict that has already entered its sixth year and left millions of people devastated. The World Food Programme (WFP) is welcoming the ceasefire, as it will enable the WFP to take steps to feed the starving Yemenis.

The conflict in Yemen should have ended long ago. However, it still lingers on till this day. Many commentators think of the Yemen conflict as Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen. And the support of Britain and the USA is more than just moral support. The fighter-bombers that drop bombs on the civilian population are either of Britain or US make. The Arms Trade deals that both countries have signed with Saudi Arabia have played an instrumental role in pushing the Yemeni people on the verge of extreme hunger.

Thanks to the greed ignited by capitalism of the neo-imperialists that has given rise to such a situation in Yemen that the UN calls as “the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disaster.” The human cost of the conflict could have been reduced significantly, had the global powers had not kept their narrow interests above the sanctity of human lives.

Though the first sign of peace in the country has appeared quite late, it is not all wasted. The UN can bring stability to the country if the global powers, i.e., the US and Britain let go their narrow business interests. Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen correctly asserted in August this year that the people of Yemen had suffered quite enough. It’s time. Indeed, it’s time for the world community to stand up against the injustices that the war has done to the people of Yemen.