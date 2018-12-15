Share:

KARACHI - Seven more SPs, six DSPs and six SHOs were transferred and posted on Friday.

According to details, SP Shaban Ali awaiting posting in KPO has been posted to ADIGP CIA Karachi against an existing vacancy, Shabbir Ahmed Baloch, awaiting posting in KPO has been posted to SP Secuirty II, Karachi Range while Jan Muhammad, awaiting posting in KPO has been posted to ADIGP Traffic, Karachi against an existing vacancy. Altaf Hussain Leghari, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Superintendent of Police, Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) Hyderabad is transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office while Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Superintendent of Police, District Jamshoro is allowed to hold the charge of the posit of SP SRP Hyderabad, in addition to his own duties. Abdul Azim Tunio, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Superintendent of Police, SRP Sukkur is transferred and directed to report CPO while Irfan Ali Samo, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Superintendent of Police, Counter-Terrorism Department Sukkar is allowed to hold the charge of the post of SP SRP Sukkur, in addition to his own duties.

As per DSP transfer and postings, DSP Agha Asghar Pathan, awaiting posting in KPO has been transferred and posted to SDPO Sukkun Sub-division, Khalid Mehmood, awaiting posting in KPO has been transferred and posted to SDPO Airport sub-division, DSP Airport Syed Shaukat Raza, has been transferred and posted to SDPO Azizabad and SDPO Azizabad Farhat Kamal Khan has been transferred and posted to SDPO Memon Goth. DSP AVCC Ali Anwar Soomro has been transferred and posted to SDPO Baldia while Riffat Parveen awaiting posting in KPO has been posed to DSP Security II, Karachi Range.

Inspector Rao Zakir Mehmood has been posted to SHO Sohrab Goth, inspector Shaoor Khan Bangash has been posted to SHO Gadap City after his transferred from SHO Baghdadi, Agha Muhammad Aslam Pathan has been posted to SHO Artillery Maidan, Sajjad Khan has been posted to SHO Civil Lines, Khalid Nadeem Baig posted to SHO Clifton while Muhammad Ibrahim posted to SHO Frere.