Share:

Islamabad-The residents of twin cities are perturbed by the schools situated in congested suburban limits stating that the commercial activities in connivance with the relevant authorities were illegal.

“This year, the CDA during summer vacations took partial action against schools who occupied the space in housing vicinities and residents felt a sigh of relief but CDA could not take it to a logical end,” Saadiq Malik a resident of G-11 sector said. “I am a teacher in a public school, residing in Rawalpindi and every day going back home after work is a herculean task as a number of vehicles block the roads and traffic moves on snail’s pace,” Tahira Razzaq said. Private schools are built in connivance with the relevant authorities within residential areas and now after government’s encroachment drive across the country this issue must be taken up to bring residents out of this constant trouble.

, Talal Ahmed a senior Advocate remarked. “It must also be inquired how these schools got established against the rules and the responsible must be punished,” he added.

Private schools should be allotted and shifted to the areas away from the suburban locality as they have created the issue of free mobility for the inhabitants, said Ahmed Shakeel a resident of Lal Kurti.

“Private schools organize events and functions and use nerve-testing public amplifier system which spoil neighbors’ peace and senior ailing citizens have to go through great trouble,” Waheed a resident of Scheme III said.

“This is an obvious reason behind the lack of the playgrounds in private schools as their activities take place in streets or on roads, restricting mobility of the dwellers, he added.

The establishment of schools in small rented houses sans playgrounds was against basic fundamentals of education norms depriving students of physical activities comparatively essential with the curriculum”, Samina Abbas a mother of a student said.

Shazia Taimoor, a resident of Garrison city, said despite paying hefty amount to a reputed private school for his son’s education he does cannot participate in extracurricular activities due to lack of space.

Their previous building was better as it had a small garden at least but lately the school administration had combined the primary and senior sections in a congested building and occupied the empty space by constructing fabricated rooms for more classes, she added.

Tariq Chaudhry a prominent figure of Social Welfare Society said that the ultimate solution to the issue was the schools’ relocation to better places to provide the students a healthier environment.

When contacted Director Building Control Faisal Naeem Baig of Capital Development Authority (CDA), he said the authority had sealed more than 40 private educational institutions in different sectors of Islamabad.

“After the action of Capital Development Authority, the association of private schools approached the court where they got a stay and the authority is now waiting for further orders,” he added.