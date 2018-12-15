Share:

LAHORE - The Governing Body of Lahore Development Authority, met Friday under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, approved annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies, Wasa and Tepa for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Total resources of LDA, Wasa and Tepa have been estimated at Rs38.39 billion out of which Rs20.18 billion have been earmarked for development works.

Total resources of LDA (Urban Development Wing) during the fiscal year 2018-19 have been estimated at Rs23.94 billion while development expenditure during this period will be Rs16.03 billion.

LDA will generate Rs5.61 billion through own sources and Rs10.41 billion to be provided by the Punjab Government for executing various development projects under Annual Development Program and deposit works.

An amount of Rs1.66 billion has been allocated through LDA’s own sources for carrying out development works in LDA housing schemes. This include Rs80 million for LDA Avenue-I, Rs120 million for construction of road network, water supply and sewerage in Finance & Trade Centre Johar Town, Rs1.20 billion for LDA City, and Rs250 million as lumpsum provision for development projects in different LDA housing schemes. These projects will include remodeling of junctions and u-turns at Moulana Shoukat Ali Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi and Khyban-e-Jinnah and other development schemes.

A sum of Rs575 million have been allocated for construction of different buildings including Rs130 million for extension of LDA office building at Johar Town, Rs100 million for building office at LDA Avenue-I and Rs50 million for additional construction work at Park & Shop Plaza, Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town.

A sum of Rs775 million have been allocated for other schemes including Rs100 million for Development and Implementation of Integrated Computerized Systems for LDA. A sum of Rs10 million has been allocated for Preparation of Integrated Strategic Development Plan for Lahore. Construction of pedestrian bridges at different locations in the city will cost Rs150 million.

A sum of Rs1.25 billion has been allocated for completing ongoing schemes including Rs480 million for the under construction park and shop arena at Johar Town and Rs50 million for construction of missing links of structure plan roads.

LDA will also execute different projects under the ADP of the Punjab government and other deposit works amounting to a total expenditure of Rs1.19 billion.

A sum of Rs216 million each had been allocated for projects for widening of Aik Morya Pull near Railway Station and construction of flyover at Shaukat Khanum Chowk, along Khyaban-e- Jinnah Lahore. The under construction sports complexes at various national assembly constituencies in the city will cost Rs640 million.

A sum of Rs7.78 billion has been allocated for carrying out civil works, allied works and shifting of services for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.

TEPA will have a total of Rs1.64 billion at its disposal whereas its expenditure has been estimated as Rs1.06 billion including development works costing Rs800 million.

Income of Wasa is expected at Rs9.34 billion while the estimated expenditure is Rs12.75 billion including Rs3.34 billion for development schemes.