Russia has introduced to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution in support of the preservation of the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in the wake of Washington suspending its obligations under the deal, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, the spokesman of the Russian mission to the United Nations, said.

In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance of the agreement. Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not violating the INF treaty.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States. The agreement obligated the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles whose ranges are between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles).