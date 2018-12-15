Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday formed a two-member commission tasked to come up with recommendations and suggestions to end the shortage of water in Balochistan.

The Commission will be headed by President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Amanullah Kanrani. The top court further directed the officials of Irrigation Department Balochistan and other relevant departments to ensure their cooperation with the Commission.

The Commission is ordered to submit its report within two weeks on the matter.

The top court also ordered for the setting up of an RO plant and submission of a report within two weeks.

The orders were issued by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar which took up the suo motu case for hearing pertaining to shortage of clean drinking water in Balochistan’s Bhagnari area.

On December 8, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took cognizance of non-availability of pure drinking water in Bolan, Balochistan and issued notice to Advocate General Balochistan, chief secretary, secretary Health, secretary Public Health Engineering, Deputy Commissioner Bolan.

The notice was taken on a video viral on social media and a programme telecast by private TV channel showing that people and animals of the area were drinking contaminated, polluted and unhygienic stagnant water from the same pond outside the Bhagnari Area of Bolan.

When the hearing commenced, the video was played in court. On query, advocate general Balochistan informed the bench that the chief secretary is in Iran. Expressing displeasure chief justice questioned why not to summon chief minister.

He further remarked that not a single RO Plant was installed despite spending millions of rupees adding that none of the funds was spent on development projects. He also recalled that there was no RO Plant in Thar either.

Deputy Commissioner of the area took the rostrum and confronted with the bench’s query if the video was authentic. He replied in affirmative. He added that all other the problems in the area were due to a shortage of water.

He however said that an RO plant would be set up in the area within in two months.

Chief justice remarked that it was responsibility of the relevant officials to clean the water for drink. During the hearing, the residents of Bhagnari appeared in the court and informed the bench that their situation is even worse than the situation faced by people in Thar.

The bench was further informed that the distance between Bhagnari, an area of District Bolan, and provincial capital Quetta is mere 200 kilometres. It was further stated that only one road leads to Bhagnari and it takes an hour to reach Bhagnari from the provincial capital.

Chief justice remarked that clean drinking water was not only the issue in Bhagnari. He warned that he will summon Balochistan Chief Minister on the issue and the entire cabinet if needed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar was also present during the hearing of the case. On Thar, chief justice also summoned him and Advocate General Sindh. Chief justice told the advocate general to ask the Chief Minister Sindh for establishment of development authority in Thar.