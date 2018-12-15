Share:

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced judgment regarding dual- nationality of government servants at the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Saturday.

The court directed government to make legislation related to the dual nationality after the approval of cabinet committee.

The bench also ordered the government that those officers, holding dual nationality should not be appointed on important tasks.

Early the court had reserved judgment about dual nationality in September this year.

FIA after investigation had submitted a list of one thousand officials in the Supreme Court.