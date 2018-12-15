Share:

Senator Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel has been passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

According to the media reports the Baloch senator was under treatment in Karachi due to severe illness.

Senator Azam’s funeral will be held at Musakhel. Various political and social figures have condoled the sad demise of the senator.

Senator Azam Khan Musakhel was elected senator in 2015. He was a member of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party. The senator met his fate today and his burial will be held at his native village.