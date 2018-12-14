Share:

ISLAMABAD-Serena Hotel hosted the inaugural ceremony of the 4th edition of the Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) in Kehkeshan Hall, Islamabad Serena Hotel.

The chief guest on the occasion was renowned mountaineer, Colonel (Retd.) M. Sher Khan who holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani to have climbed Rakaposhi (7,788 metres) and Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres), along with numerous other peaks. Wajahat Malik, founder of PIMFF welcomed the guests to the ceremony and screening of ‘The Frozen Road’.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “It is a great privilege for us to inaugurate the Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival 2018 which will continue for two days. We bring diverse experiences to our friends and community thereby adding value. Serena Hotel’s Adventure Diplomacy Initiative encourages human engagement with Nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment, mountain activities being a core part of these activities.”

‘The Frozen Road’, one of the most extraordinary films in the programme, depicts an incredible month-long expedition through Canada’s remote and frozen Yukon Territory to the Arctic Sea. Ben Page began the three-year bike trip in 2014 and chronicles a single month in the riveting film.

PIMFF screens short films, documentaries, features and animations related to mountain adventure sports, nature, environment, climate change, mountain tourism, mountain cultures and communities.

ISLAMABAD: Renowned mountaineer Colonel (Retd.) M. Sher Khan addresses the audience at the inaugural ceremony of the 4th edition of the Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival in Kehkeshan Hall, Islamabad Serena Hotel.–PR