A complaint was registered with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) against Congress leader and Indian Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu after he allegedly brought a stuffed Black Partridge from Pakistan without proper permit, reported news agency ANI.

READ MORE: Ecuador believes Assange should surrender to UK authorities

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau  volunteer Sandeep Jain, who registered the complaint, said that it’s illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without any permission. Sidhu reportedly gave the bird to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as a gift.

“I got to know through newspapers that Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu brought a stuffed black partridge from Pakistan and gifted it to Punjab CM. This is in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” he told ANI.

“I have registered a complaint with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi demanding a probe on how the Black Partridge was brought from Pakistan and kept in Punjab for so long. It's illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without any permission,” he added.

This comes amid reports of strained ties between Sidhu and Singh after the cricketer-turned-politician visited Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor event last month.