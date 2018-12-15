Share:

A complaint was registered with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) against Congress leader and Indian Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu after he allegedly brought a stuffed Black Partridge from Pakistan without proper permit, reported news agency ANI.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau volunteer Sandeep Jain, who registered the complaint, said that it’s illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without any permission. Sidhu reportedly gave the bird to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as a gift.

“I got to know through newspapers that Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu brought a stuffed black partridge from Pakistan and gifted it to Punjab CM. This is in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” he told ANI.

“I have registered a complaint with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi demanding a probe on how the Black Partridge was brought from Pakistan and kept in Punjab for so long. It's illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without any permission,” he added.

This comes amid reports of strained ties between Sidhu and Singh after the cricketer-turned-politician visited Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor event last month.