A special meeting of the federal Cabinet on Saturday reviewed the performance of 10 ministries during the last one hundred days and discussed the plans for the future.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired the meeting in Islamabad. The meeting was briefed on the measures taken by the ministries under the PM’s austerity campaign and their positive effects.

The future plans and strategies for their implementation were also presented to the premier. Performance review meeting of ministries will be held after every three months.