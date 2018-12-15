Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that steps are being taken to improve the standard of Pakistan Railways and to provide maximum relief to the people.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said new passenger and freight trains will be inaugurated soon including a new train between Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He invited the private sectors to contribute in the development of railways. He said that VIP trains will be launched soon with the collaboration of private partners.

The Minister said Pakistan Railways will introduce a mobile app for conveying trains schedule to the people.