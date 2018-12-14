Share:

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of students of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) on Friday visited Parliament House and witnessed proceedings of the Senate. Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla warmly welcomed the delegation on arrival to the Senate Hall. The students took keen interest in the Senate proceedings.

Earlier, the Senate staff briefed the delegation about the importance of Parliamentary system and particularly Senate.

Later, the students also visited Gali-e-Dastoor and Senate Museum.

They were briefed regarding the cultural and historical displays at the Senate Museum.