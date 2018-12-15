Share:

HYDERABAD - Police on Friday arrested a madrassah (Seminary) teacher who was caught torturing students in a video that went viral on social media.

SSP Hyderabad took notice of the viral video which captured the madrassah teacher, identified as Shabbir Ahmed s/o Ghulam Hussain, beating up students who had come to learn the Holy Quran in a mosque situated within limits of the Cantt Police Station.

In the video, the madrassah teacher can be seen hitting children with a pipe and arguing when asked not to beat them up by a man who had come to pray at the mosque.

The madrassah teacher is heard in the video arguing back and telling the man to continue praying.

“Nobody will say anything even if I beat them to death,” he is heard stating and then continuing to hit the children. Sindh IG Kaleem Imam has sought a report from SSP Hyderabad regarding an inquiry into the matter and the action taken by the police in this regard.