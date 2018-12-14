Share:

SIALKOT-Three fine arts students of the Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot clinched second, third and fourth positions in an international arts competition held during International Students Convention and Expo 2018 held at Pak-China Friendship Centre Islamabad.

The three GCWU students including Ammara Khalid, Sehar Maqsud and Mueeza Fatima took part in the competition along with dozens other students.

During a prestigious ceremony held at GCWU here on Friday, GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor Dr Khalilur Rehman distributed awards and prizes among the position-holder students for their outstanding performance in the international arts competition.

JI DISTRIBUTES

UNIFORMS, SHOES,

WOOLIES

Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Central Punjab Ameerul Azeem distributed free uniforms, shoes and woolies among 1,000 orphan and deserving students of 50 different schools during a special ceremony held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Friday.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar, JI Sialkot District Ameer Dr Shakeel Thakur, JI Spokesperson Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Dr Tahir Butt and President Al-Khidmat Foundation Sialkot Sadique Haider and local philanthropists were also present on the occasion.