JAPAN-Japanese animation classic My Neighbour Totoro is finally being screened in Chinese cinemas, 30 years after it was first released.

The film, by Studio Ghibli and famed director Hayao Miyazaki, follows the story of two sisters who encounter Totoro and other forest creatures. Despite the movie’s cult following, it has never been publicly shown in China. But many Chinese viewers have already caught it on DVDs or pirated downloads while growing up.

The movie is the first Studio Ghibli movie to ever be released in China, which has a strict quota on the number of foreign films.

“For China, film will always take a back seat to politics,” Stanley Rosen, director at the East Asian Studies Center at the University of Southern California told the BBC, explaining that whether a Japanese film makes it to China often depended on the state of the political relationship. “Right now that relationship has improved significantly and there is a lot of movement on Sino-Japanese co-productions, including in anime.”

There are lingering feelings of resentment towards Japan in China relating back to their wartime history. Japan occupied China starting in 1931 and millions of Chinese people were killed by the time the war ended in 1945.

Mr Rosen says Totoro director Hayao Miyazaki has been publicly critical of Japan’s wartime aggressions and that has been viewed favourably in Chinese media