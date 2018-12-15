Share:

LAHORE : Representatives of trading bodies held a detailed meeting with Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the DC office, here on Friday. The trading bodies agreed to decrease the rate of interest on essential items for providing relief to the common man. They assured the government that traders were ready to cooperate with the PTI government for giving relief to the masses. They also lauded the waiving of scales fee by the government and thanked Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal for his supportive role. Talking to the representatives, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government was willing to give relief to the masses in cooperation with the traders, adding that prices of daily use items should remain stable so that people might not be burdened. He said that ample availability of essential items would be ensured in model bazaars and Sunday bazaars and no compromise would be made on weight and measure. Persons found involved in using substandard weights would be fined and jailed, he said and added that legislation would be done in that regard.

He said that traders should set up maximum stalls in model Sunday bazaars and assured that problems of the traders relating to vegetable markets would be solved on priority basis.

He said that monitoring system would be devised for giving relief to the people and no one would be allowed to exploit the people in the name of profiteering.

DC Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.