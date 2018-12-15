Treading the tightrope

Share:

The PML-N is almost crowded with politicians who started learning the dark sides of vicious games since 1985. Seriously wonder why they failed to understand that after convincing Imran Khan to let the Opposition Leader head the Public Accounts Committee, Asad Qaiser had to think twice before ordering for the production of Khawaja Saad Rafique to House proceedings.

At least two federal ministers, Fawad Chaudhry and Amir Kayani, deliberately made themselves available to 24/7 news channels Thursday to clearly state that they were not happy with ‘flexibility’ shown to accommodate opposition by their own government.

Doing so, they disregarded the fact that their seniors like Pervez Khattak and Shah Mehmud Qureshi had persuaded Imran Khan to permit the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Accounts Committee. The Foreign Minister narrated the whole story while speaking in the National Assembly Thursday.

If you go by the appearances only, these two ministers sounded criticizing the so-called U-turn taken by their boss, i.e., Prime Minister Imran Khan. In usual politics, ministers can’t hold their jobs after apparently rebelling against their Captain. Things in Naya Pakistan are not so simple, though.

The defiant posturing by these budding Young Turks of the PTI was obviously winked and allowed. Their tough talk rather provides cathartic steaming off to raw passions of the PTI base.

This base fervently adores Imran Khan for his anti-corruption vows. It wants The Leader to show no mercy to persons nabbed for the “loot and plunder,” which to their thinking went on during the past ten years. The passionate admirers of Imran Khan rather expect him to act like MBS of Saudi Arabia. They hate forgetting and forgiving.

Fawad Chaudhries and Kayanis of this world are simply conveying to the PTI base that ‘the leader’ continues sticking to his take-no-prisoners approach when it comes to corrupt politicians. His pious, noble and simple heart, however, is manipulated by PTI moderates representing the old school of give and take politics.

If the PTI government appears slow in not delivering on anti-corruption front, blame Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak and Shah Mehmud Qureshi for this and don’t feel disappointed with Imran Khan.

In the context of sentiments, fuelled by our own version of The Tea Party of USA, Asad Qaiser, the Speaker, could just not dare to order the presence of Saad Rafique in Friday proceedings. He may prefer to at least wait until the commencement of the next assembly session.

Politics is a cruel business anyway and if you want to fathom the reality of it, also consider the fact that the PML-N mainstream don’t feel so sympathetic with Saad Rafique either. The passionate devotees of Nawaz Sharif always suspected his ‘pragmatic’ conduct and they never expected ‘this’ from a street-hardened Rafique, once considered a symbol of perpetual defiance and rebellion.

Politicians survive and thrive due to our short memories. Hardly a few may remember that even when Nawaz Sharif was in exile during the Musharraf regime, the then leader of the PML-N in the National Assembly, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had tried to check the “suspect” conduct of Saad Rafique. Khawaja Asif, who later parted with Nisar, had fully supported the ‘disciplinary steps’ taken against Saad.

History is almost repeating itself. I don’t expect the PML-N to press for his presence in the House, as vigorously as perhaps they might have done if Shehbaz Sharif was not brought to assembly proceedings. Saads are sacrificial pieces of the grand game of political chess.

Considering the big picture, you also have to appreciate the fact that the PML-N mainstream even failed to manage any relief or solace for their leader, Nawaz Sharif. He appears too lonely these days. His silence surely conveys fatalistic bending to hostile winds.

Little wonder, a day before the PTI won a Punjab Assembly seat that Saad had vacated after getting elected to the National Assembly. And this happened in Lahore, considered the invincible fort of the PML-N, rain or shine.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi had to suffer a painful defeat, while contesting for a National Assembly seat from his hometown, Murree, on July 25. Yet the PML-N managed to bring him back to the House, with a thumping majority, from the heart of Lahore comprising the old, walled and historic city.

Don’t get me wrong, though. I am not suggesting that finally the PTI has converted Lahore to its message. The margin of its victory is almost laughable and essentially conveys that hardcore cadres of the PML-N didn’t really move to motivate their vote bank to prove a point. They hardly have any message to sell.

They expect Nawaz Sharif to articulate the message. And he is silent. Waiting for a miracle perhaps; or, maybe not.

Treading the tightrope