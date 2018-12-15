Share:

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said his country would continue anti-terror operations in northern Iraq.

Turkey wasted enough time to intervene with the terror swamp in the east of the Euphrates River, Erdogan said at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) member/observer states judicial conference in Istanbul.

“We will no longer tolerate a single day of delay,” Erdogan added. “We are determined to bring peace and security to the areas east of the Euphrates.”

The president said that Turkey conducted an anti-terror operation in Sinjar and Mount Karajak regions of northern Iraq Thursday night, adding such operations will continue.

Erdogan’s remarks came after the Turkish Armed Forces conducted airstrikes in an overnight operation against the regions which terrorists have been using as their bases.

Erdogan further asserted that Thursday’s treacherous attack on Turkish troops in Syria’s northwestern Afrin from Tal Rifaat city show the country’s right decision against terrorists. A Turkish soldier was martyred in Afrin on Thursday when YPG/PKK terrorists opened a harassment fire on Turkish forces, according to the Defense Ministry. The Turkish military retaliated to the attack immediately. On Wednesday, Erdogan announced that an operation to clear the area east of the Euphrates River of the YPG/PKK terrorists will start “in a few days”.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

The terror group has occupied the region east of the Euphrates, which shares a 480-kilometer-long (298 miles) border with Turkey.

Turkey to continue support for Black Sea bloc

Turkey reiterated on Friday its ongoing financial and technical support for the activities of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Speaking at the 39th meeting of the organization’s Foreign Ministers’ council in Baku, capital of term chair Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on members to take active part in bloc’s activities and fulfil financial obligations.

“We will continue our joint efforts to transform our region into a zone of peace, stability and prosperity,” Cavusoglu said.

He added that Turkey expects members to provide technical support for the working groups of the organization.

Citing progress in various projects on agriculture and trade as well as the functioning of BSEC, Cavusoglu thanked Ambassador Michael B. Christides, the Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat of the bloc, for his efforts and Azerbaijan for its term chairmanship.

He wished success for Bulgaria as the organization’s next term chair. Headquartered in Istanbul, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization was established in 1992 with the aim of acting in a spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and enhancing mutual respect and confidence, dialogue and cooperation among the member states.

The group has 12 members; Turkey, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Turkey to start Gokbey helicopter’s mass production in 2021

Turkey will start mass production of indigenous multirole T625 helicopter named Gokbey, in 2021, president of the country’s defence industries said on Friday. “The helicopter will fly with an indigenously made engine,” Ismail Demir told Anadolu Agency.

However, the turboshaft engine developed for Turkey’s battle helicopter Atak will be used in Gokbey’s prototype, Demir said. Gokbey, the name of the T625 helicopter chosen by the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was introduced at the Turkish Defence Industry Summit on Wednesday.

The T625 is a new generation, twin engine, six-ton class helicopter developed in response to a growing market demand, according to the Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation.