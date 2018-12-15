Share:

KABUL: The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan confirmed on Friday a US service member had died in a non-combat incident. With this, the number of foreign troops killed in Afghanistan this year has surged to 17. A statement by the mission in Kabul announced that the US service member’s name will be released after his family is notified. Although the statement did not specify, the term ‘non-combat’ is used when infiltrators in the Afghan forces turn their guns on the US forces.– Agencies

In one of the deadliest attack on foreign troops this year, three US service members were killed and three others were injured near Ghazni in late November.

Since the end of combat mission in 2014, most foreign troops are now only engaged with training missions, except for the US forces who continue to provide support to the Afghan forces on war fronts.