SHIKARPUR - A villager was shot dead over an old enmity in the precincts of Sultan Kot police station, some 20 kilometers away from here.

According to police, a villager identified as Abdul Karim Brohi, 40, was shot dead by a few motorcyclist armed assailants when he was busy operating a thresher machine at agricultural land and managed to escape from place of firing after killing the villager.

Sultan Kot police reached the spot and moved the body to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for postmortem and handed over the body of deceased to his heirs after conducting necessary medical legal formalities.

An apple of discord was said to be an old hostility between two groups of same community tribesmen.

No case was registered till filing of the news.