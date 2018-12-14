Share:

GUJRAT -The catalytic role of women from across all strata of society is paramount to achieve social as well as economic developmental goals, a Denmark-based Pakistani writer, poetess, and women's rights activist has said.

Dr Sadaf Mirza, President European Literary Circle, made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled "Literature, Translation and Women's Empowerment" organised by Centre for Languages & Translation Studies (CeLTS) here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gurjat (UoG) on Friday. A large number of CeLTS students and scholars attended the seminar.

"The revival, as well as development, of our social values hinges upon full participation of the women from across all strata of society. Granting them their due rights and opportunity, on an equal footing with men, will definitely usher in a new era of social development and reflect positively on the country's economic progress as well," Dr Sadaf Mirza said, adding "Islam abhors all forms of violence against women and calls for setting up a peaceful, moderate society of which the women are also a part and parcel."

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid was the guest of honour while Chairperson CeLTS Dr Ghulam Ali played the host. She discussed freedom of thought and expression as the prerequisite for the foundation of a rational, moderate society.

"The West claims credit for the emancipation of women, but it is not true. In fact, it was Islam that set her free from the stronghold of male chauvinism centuries ago, declaring both the sexes as the basic unit of a just social setup," Dr Sadaf Mirza said.

"Literature is, in fact, a narrative of contemporary social development and translation serves the purpose of enriched human understanding of it," she said, elaborating that it was time for us to build a new social narrative in the light of truth and knowledge, replacing it with the one drawn from mythology or similar other baseless sources with no relevance to the demands and needs of today's human beings.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid discussed in detail how women had been subjected to exploitation for centuries.

"What differentiate human beings from one another is not their physical structure but their intellect and wisdom.

Humanity is that we treat all other human beings, especially the women, with due respect without usurping their basic rights.

The terms like weaker sex are the product of male chauvinism of yesteryears. We are going through troubled times as a nation, with the doom and gloom and fast receding moral and cultural values as the consequences of it.

We, both men and women, must rise equally to the situation to overcome the worst of recessions and help the nation come out of this morass," Sheikh Abdul Rashid said. Dr Ghulam Ali delivered the vote of thanks.

He discussed the subtle difference between 'complete freedom for women' and 'women's rights', advocating the need for a just division of rights and duties between men and women.