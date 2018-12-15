Share:

A young man was tortured to death allegedly by relatives of his ‘girlfriend’ in a village in Hayer police precincts on Friday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police identified the deceased as Saeed, a local resident. Father of the deceased told the police that a group of men attacked Saeed with iron rods when he was on his way home. As a result, the youth sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled instantly. A police investigator said the youth had an affair with a girl and three of the attackers were said to be her brothers. Police registered a murder case and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. –Staff Reporter