ISLAMABAD - The PTI government has convened the long-due Council of Common Interests (CCI) on December 23 to deliberate on 14-point agenda.

The CCI will meet next Monday to discuss 14-point agenda including some fresh agenda items, said Secretary Ministry IPC Akbar Durrani.

The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will review the matter related to the collection of taxes particularly the GST in the wake of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The opposition has expressed concerns in and outside parliament for not summoning CCI, despite passing of around eight months. The CCI meeting, according to rules and regulations [Article-154 of Constitution], should be called after three months.

The meeting will likely discuss the matter regarding distribution of water among provinces and other unresolved matters among the provinces. Sources in the ministry said that the CCI might not formally notify the results of the national population census conducted in 2017 in its upcoming meeting. The results of the national population census might be notified in next CCI meeting.