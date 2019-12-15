Share:

KARACHI - A team of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) here on Saturday raided sites having coal dumps at an open space in Mauripur, a thickly populated old city area, posing serious threat to public health. According to SEPA spokesman, the authorities had received complain about presence of more than 2000 kilogram of coal placed in an open space causing severe atmospheric pollution. As per Sec 14 of Sindh Environment Protection Law 2014 no hazardous material could not be stored in open or otherwise at unauthorized sites, said the spokesman. The team led by Waris Gabol, Deputy Director of SEPA urged the concerned owners to ensure immediate removal of the coal dumps, ensuring that these are transported via adequately covered vehicles to authorized sites. Strict action was warned to be taken in case of non compliance to the instructions.