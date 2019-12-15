Share:

RIO DE JANEIRO-State prosecutors in Brazil have identified cracks in a tailings dam owned by iron ore mining company Vale SA and have asked the firm to hire an independent auditor to look in to the matter, a television station reported on Friday night. The report on Brazil’s TV program “Jornal da Band” said it obtained the documents regarding the B-5 dam from prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais through a freedom of information request. The dam is located near the town of Brumadinho, where a Vale tailings dam burst in January, killing hundreds. As a result, the mining-dependent region is on high alert for any possible deficiencies in the hundreds of tailings dams that spot the area. During an October meeting with prosecutors, Vale declined to commit to an independent audit, the station reported. The station quoted Vale as saying the cracks “have not been presenting any changes and do not compromise the structure.” The company also said three separate firms are already attending to the security of the B-5 dam.