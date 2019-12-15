Share:

LAHORE - A man sustained wounds in a drive-by shooting on a busy road in Iqbal Town on Saturday. The victim is named as Kashif Mirza, President All Pakistan Private Schools Association. His condition was said to be out of danger. Mirza riding on a car was on his way home when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on him. The incident took place on a busy road in Karim Block of Iqbal Town. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the incident. Separately, a 22-year-old man died in a road accident in Johar Town. The deceased was identified as Raja Sunbal. The driver along with the car fled instantly. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.