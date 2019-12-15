Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that our government is going to establish 19 factories in Gawadar to give job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan. Furthermore, he said that we will contribute for the development of Balochistan’s mining, agriculture, fisheries and water sectors. He also said that we have already given 200 scholarships to the Pakistani students in China. He refused the false discussion of lack of interest in development projects in Pakistan of China.

Moreover he said CPEC will not only change Balochistan, but Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and all project will go through Pakistan. The projects would surely end poverty in the most backward province. We expect from China to provide us more such projects for the youth workers and scholorships to Pakistani students, most especially to the Balochistan province.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.