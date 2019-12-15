Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan on Saturday ordered the authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for traffic management, parking, beautification of roads and use of state land in public interest.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting at commissioner’s office here on Saturday. He said committees comprising elected representatives, trader organizations and officers of relevant departments should be set up to give recommendations after consultation with all stakeholders.

He asked the commissioner to ensure that revenue collection targets were achieved in any case. He mentioned that protection of cultural heritage and archeological sites was a national responsibility, adding special measures must be taken for highlighting the culture and tourists’ sites of Lahore.

He directed the Lahore Parking Company managing director to enhance its revenue collection and submit a report about all illegal parking areas within 10 days after conducting a survey, in collaboration with the traffic police.

Issuing instructions regarding Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, the chief secretary said concrete measures should be in place to improve cleanliness and remove encroachments in the city.

He remarked that in order to control growing environmental pollution, special attention should be paid to plant more and more saplings.

He asked the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to increase its tree plantation target, adding trees not only help keep environment clean but also enhance beauty of the city.

He also issued directions regarding constitution of special teams to stop beggary and installation of screens in parks to raise awareness about traffic rules.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division, Director General Lahore Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, managing directors of Lahore Waste Management Company and Lahore Parking Company, director general of PHA and officers concerned.