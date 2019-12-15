Share:

Trees are playing vital role in the combating climate change affects on our planet. according to United Nations Frame work Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) climate change report of, 2017,the trees must cover above 25% of land of particular country.

However according to current data on trees shows that only 3% of land of Pakistan is covered with trees which is lowest ratio in the world. Which can not sustain the current heat waves occurring in the different parts of the country. Moreover there is no any huge requirement of investment for tree plantation in the country. Every citizen of Pakistan can play a vital role in tree plantation campaigns arranged by different government & non government organizations in the country and also individual can participate in this movement , It is the time for our people that tree plantation must be increased on war footing, because climate change is coming faster than our response.

Furthermore people may be sensitized regarding environmental changes which are affecting Pakistan badly. Pakistan Stands at no 8 in the list of vulnerable country on climate change. Moreover government must take necessary steps towards shifting Energy from fossil fuel to renewable energy. to create healthy environment for next generation. Tree plantation is simple & everybody can participate to tackle the deteriorating environmental condition of Pakistan.

Lastly Climate change is real threat for our future generations, it is our collective responsibility that we can take necessary steps to combat with climate change factors, by planting more & more trees in country to secure future of next generations & maintain sustainable policy towards climate change. Currently Green Climate Fund (GCF) along with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have signed project of USD 35 million agreement with Pakistan to help the climate resilience of poor, small scale farmers across eight vulnerable Districts of Province of Sindh and Punjab to up lift the conditions of people of these particular areas.

Furthermore due to climate change affects people of Indus’ Basin have been affected by floods and droughts and moreover Indus Basin Region produced 90 percent food for Pakistan and have created problem of food security in the country, moreover during signing ceremony, Mina Dowlatchahi FAO Representative in Pakistan highlighted the crucial role of this project for climate adaption in Pakistan.

This new FAO project will help Pakistan to combat climate change in specially Indus Basin Region. The Project will be the first to establish cutting-edge information system to carry out the accurate measurement, monitoring, and modelling of Hydro-logical process in the Indus Basin. This project will integrate climate resilience consideration into agriculture and water planning and polices in the region.

ABDUL KHALIQUE PANHYAR,

Lahore.