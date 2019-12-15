Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR):As part of COMSATS Silver Jubilee celebrations, a graceful ceremony marking the landmark was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. Dr Arif Alvi, President, and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry graced the ceremony with their presence, says a press release. Graciously hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan, the ceremony had an impressive attendance including Islamabad based diplomatic missions from Embassies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Egypt, France, Hungary, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Portugal, Palestine, Romania, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Yemen. A number of government officials, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as officials from COMSATS Secretariat, COMSATS University Islamabad, COMSATS Internet Services, and representatives of international organizations attended the ceremony.