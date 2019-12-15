Share:

CHARSADDA - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said Saturday that the government and the opposition could reach an agreement over appointment of chief election commissioner (CECP) on Monday (tomorrow).

Addressing a gathering in Charsadda, the speaker said consultations of the government were underway with opposition over the nomination.

Asad Qaiser said consultations were also made with prime minister over legislation regarding extension in service term of the Army Chief. He said opposition parties were not formally contacted so far over legislation regarding extension in tenure of the army chief.

The speaker said that effort will be made to pass the law with consensus. He said government will take opposition into confidence over the legislative matters.

Chief Election Commissioner (retd) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza called it a day on Friday Dec 06 upon completion of his five-year tenure amid deadlock between government and the opposition over nominees for the electoral body’s top post and two members from Sindh and Balochistan.

The ECP member from Punjab, Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim, who happens to be senior member of the commission, took oath as acting CEC.

The government and the opposition were engaged in talks to reach a decision over appointment of the CEC and other two vacancies.