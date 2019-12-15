Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The Lahore Council for World Affairs (LCWA) and visiting scholars of the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, regional and global issues during the latter’s visit. on the invitation of council at LCWA’s from 8-12 December,2019. The CFAU scholars included Professor Shi Yi, Dean Department of International Studies, Professor Gao Shangtao and Professor Ren Yuanzhe whereas the LCWA delegation included senior retired Ambassadors of Pakistan. Besides talks with LCWA, the programme of the visiting CFAU delegation also included meetings with other think tanks in Lahore. The talks between LCWA and CFAU delegations focussed on Pakistan-China relations; strategic and economic importance of CPEC; challenges posed by growing Indo-US strategic cooperation and implications of the rise of Hindutva in India for Kashmir, Pakistan and the region; tension in the Persian Gulf region; prospects of peace in Afghanistan; and river water issues between India and Pakistan. It was agreed during the discussions that Pakistan-China friendship served the best interests of the two countries besides strengthening regional and stability. It was a matter of satisfaction that the governments and peoples of Pakistan and China were fully committed to strengthening the cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries. CPEC, which envisaged Chinese investment amounting to $62 billion in various sectors in Pakistan, had the potential to take Pakistan-China friendship, which had stood the test of time, to new heights.