MULTAN-Dense fog hampered flight operation at Multan International Airport and affected various activities of the routine life here on Saturday.

According Met office and administration, dense fog blanketed Multan, reducing the temperature to as low as 8 degree centigrade with minimum visibility dropped to 100 meters.

Due to the fog, the administration of Multan Airport turned the flights towards Karachi and Lahore airports. Saudi Airline’s flight coming from Jeddah was moved to Karachi airport. Another flight coming from Saudi Arabia was destined to Lahore. Qatar Airline’s flight coming from Doha has been delayed for more than three hours. According to civil aviation sources, the flight operations will be resumed as per schedule soon, after extreme foggy condition will lower down.

On the other hand, motorways of Khanewal, Multan and Sukkur have been closed due to dense fog.