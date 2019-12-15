Share:

As accepted by your faculty or workers the worst condition of every society, every street or even every well pawed road speaks the truth of negligence of your workers. The streets are full of garbage even the wastes of Street animals spread a bad fume at every corner of house. The people living nearby are facing many problems. Due to this dirty structure the sanitary system is also effected badly. The main holes getting drainage and pawed street seems like a river full of dirt. The encourage the health effected disease. So please put forward some precautionary measure for the safety of environment and living beings.

It’s our humble request to take action on this for making our environment neat and clean for living a healthy life.

BISMA MUNIR,

Lahore.