Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Master Paints qualified for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by Samba Bank after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday. Samba Bank President and CEO Shahid Sattar will grace the final as chief guest. Samba Bank Senior Vice President Umar Liaqat said that for the last several years, Samba Bank has been sponsoring polo to further flourish it in the country. “It is our social responsibility to promote sports and that’s why we have been sponsoring Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup this year as well. We will continue to support this game of kings and knights.” Earlier on Saturday, due to wet grounds, the crucial matches of the event were decided on penalty shootouts. In the first match, Diamond Paints defeated Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical by a narrow margin of 9-8. From the winning side, Raja Arslan Jalil fired in four out of four penalties while his teammate Jack William Hyde could convert two out of four goals. From the losing side, Abu Bakar Siddique and Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered three goals each. As the score was 6-all, the match was then decided on the sudden death chukker, where Diamond Paints thrashed three goals while Black Horse Paints could convert only two goals. With this victory, Diamonds Paints made way to the main final. In another crucial match of the day, Master Paints edged out Master Paints Black by 7-6. From the winning side, Bilal Haye converted four out of four goals and Mariano Regal three out of four. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Manuel Carranza converted three goals each out of four. With this triumph, Master Paints squeezed into the main final.