Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a major reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the second major reshuffle of senior Pakistani diplomats since he assumed his office last year.

According to details emerged on Saturday, as many as 21 senior officers have been designated as ambassadors and consul general.

Incumbent Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador in Germany, while Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany at present Jauhar Saleem has been transferred and posted as ambassador in Italy.

Raheem Hayat Qureshi has been designated as ambassador in Iran while Shafqat Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as Pakistan’s ambassador in Russia.

Additional Secretary FO will be the ambassador in Greece in a new role while Director General Europe at FO Malik Farooq now will be Pakistan’s ambassador in Poland.

Muhammad Tariq Wazeer has been designated consul general in Manchester.

Mumtaz Zehra Baloch will be the new ambassador to South Korea while Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Khalid will represent the country as ambassadors in Romania and Argentina respectively while Major General (retd) Umar Farooq Barki and Vice-Admiral (retd) Athar Mukhtar have been designated ambassadors in Jordan and Maldives respectively.

Maryam Madeeha Aftab has been appointed ambassador in Bulgaria. Dr Ali Ahmed Arrayin, Sardar Azhar Tariq will assume ambassadorial responsibilities in Senegal and Kyrghyzstan respectively.