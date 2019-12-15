Share:

LAHORE (PR) Dunya Foundation in collaboration with Akhuwat organized an interactive seminar titled; Lessons in Development from the Community featuring the Kasur Mawakhat Program at the University of Central Punjab. The event started with a warm and heart felt welcome address by Mian Amer Mahmood. This was followed by an exhibit of the real life stories of few of the beneficiaries of the Kasur Mawakhat Program who believed in the spirit of Mawakhat and transformed their lives and that of their community. The inspiring stories moved the audience greatly and inspired them to become leaders of change. These beneficiaries were titled as "Our Heroes". In his address, Mian Amer Mahmood, Chairman Dunya Foundation, shed light on the core concept of Mawakhat Program. He said to end poverty in the country, each affluent family must adopt a poor family and support them like their own. This will help them in not only becoming financially stable but also play a vital role in the development of their community. He stressed on the need to take this drive and initiative forward by well-off people with full zeal as the success of Kasur Muwakhat Program has proved the fact that it is a doable project to end poverty.