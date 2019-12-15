Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - Legspinner Sarah Glenn claimed a four-wicket haul in only her third ODI but rain ruined the prospect of a result in the final match of the series between Pakistan and England. Having been put in to bat, Pakistan were 145 for 8 from 37.4 overs before the weather intervened, meaning England took the series 2-0.

Looking for their first ODI win over England, Pakistan made an impressive start in reaching 96 without loss. Glenn then removed both openers in consecutive overs, dismissing Javeria Khan for 37 and Nahida Khan for a fluent half-century. The spin pairing of Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone wheeled their way through 16 overs in tandem, as England dragged the game back their way. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was caught behind off Ecclestone and Glenn bowled Kaynat Hafeez and Nida Dar to give her figures of 8-1-18-4.

"I was really happy to get four wickets today, but it's a shame the rain came and the game had to be abandoned," Glenn said. "We came back really well with the ball after Pakistan had started on top. We kept it tight and we got our rewards. "I've really enjoyed the three matches and it's good to come out with a series win. The girls have been really welcoming and I'm looking forward to the T20s."

Anya Shrubsole returned from an expensive opening spell to pick up three wickets, with only Umaima Sohail's unbeaten 27 offering much in the way of middle-order resistance for Pakistan. There was also an economical performance with the ball from Freya Davies, making her ODI debut, but England's chances of claiming a third consecutive win were ended by the rain. The result means England finished their ICC Women's Championship campaign with 14 wins from 21 games, placing them second on the table behind Australia. Pakistan moved up a spot to fourth, level on 16 points with South Africa, but having played three games more. The top four teams qualify automatically for the 2021 World Cup.

Brief scores: Pakistan 145 for 8 (Nahida Khan 55, Sarah Glenn 4-18) v England