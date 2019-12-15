Share:

KARACHI - Pakistani and Chinese experts have described the successful clinical trial of the first traditional Chinese medicine “Yinhuang Qingfei Capsules” in Pakistan as a ‘revolutionary step’ in the country’s healthcare system, saying that the herb-based Chinese medicine will be the alternate of antibiotics for chronic bronchitis patients.

In order to introduce the effective treatment strategies and drugs for patients with chronic bronchitis in Pakistan, clinical confirmatory trials were conducted by the Centre for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), which works as a component of Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research at the University of Karachi.

They were speaking at the press conference held at the Golden Jubilee Hall of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Saturday. Director of ICCBS Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and Prof Dr M Raza Shah, the man in-charge of the clinical trial project, were present on this occasion.

Chinese officials Guo Chunshui, commercial counsellor at the Consulate General in Karachi; Jian Zhang, vice chairperson of Hunan Provincial Committee of CPPCC, chairperson of Hunan Federation of Industry and Commerce and president of Hunan General Chamber of Commerce; and Feibao Chen, president of Hunan Anbang Pharmaceutical Company, also addressed the conference.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the Pakistani scholars to reach the milestone of conducting the successful clinical trial of the first traditional Chinese medicine in Pakistan. He said that this was a historic occasion since it was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a product will be introduced into the Pakistan market based on research and clinical trials carried out in Pakistan.

He said that Yinhuang Qingfei Capsules was a natural herbs preparation developed by Hunan Anbang Pharmaceutical for the treatment of an acute attack of chronic bronchitis. Chronic bronchitis is a common disease related to chronic inflammation, which is caused by a variety of pathogenic factors, such as air pollution, smoking, and pathogen infection, he said.

Although current treatments such as bronchodilators, antitussive drugs, steroids and leukotriene (LT) receptor antagonists, can relieve some of the main symptoms of chronic bronchitis, the treatments based on these drugs still often cause a series of adverse reactions, Prof Choudhary maintained.

Because of its satisfactory clinical efficacy, as the main component of complementary and alternative drug therapy, herbal preparation of natural medicine has drawn more attention from all over the world, which has also played an important role in the prevention and treatment of chronic bronchitis, he said.

Prof Raza Shah said that the clinical trial was carried out by using randomised, double-blind, double-simulation positive control study to assess the efficacy and effectiveness of Yinhuang Qingfei Capsules on patients with acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis in Pakistani population. He told the media that a total of 212 patients (aged 18 to 65) with an acute attack of chronic bronchitis were selected and diagnosed and evaluated according to the criteria of the Western medicine.

Chinese officials said that this traditional capsule was a natural herb preparation developed for the treatment of acute attack of chronic bronchitis. Its efficacy and safety were evaluated by pharmacodynamics, toxicology, phase II and III clinical studies, they said, adding that since it was approved to be listed in China in 2002, Yinhuang Qingfei Capsules has been widely used in clinical practice, and its curative effect is significant.