Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was successfully foiling every conspiracy by the group of the “political orphans” who want to destabilise country economically and politically.

She said that the group was led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. She said that they had already been rejected by the masses and now they were giving so-called deadlines for the ouster of the government.

Talking to newsmen, she said that the “political orphans” were hatching anti-democratic and anti-Pakistan conspiracies putting aside the national interests just for the sake of their personal gains.

Firdous added “the political orphans led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman actually wanted to be in power, they wanted to have “Iqtedaar.”

She said they wanted to have power and they were swerved for political power like the fish without water. She said that their political agenda was nothing more than to destabilise Pakistan politically and economically.

She said that the government was successfully foiling their every conspiracy. She said that the deadline given by the Maulana Fazalur Rehman has reflected his negative and anti Pakistan thoughts. The political orphans were trying to promote their negative politics in the country. She said that their negative minds and thoughts could be harmful for the national economy. She said that the economic indicators were showing healthy signs and signals of economic improvements, as the government was taking the national economy towards the taking off position followed by the effective and positive policies by the government as well.

She said “now the winds of economical stability, economical and financial relief for public were blowing”.

Firdous revealed that the political orphans were striving for their political survival in the country due to which they often do the political jokes to be alive I national political scenario by deceiving the nation.

“The concerned national institutions must take notice of their anti democratic activities “,she added.

She said that Information Commission was fully functional in the country, which has yet received as many as 350 total applications since its establishment and out of which it has identified as many as 150 applications for further action.

Firdous added that government sent Nawaz Sharif abroad for his medical treatment purely on humanitarian grounds. She said that his medical reports were saying different story. She said that the entire PML-N was busy in hatching anti Pakistan and anti government conspiracies while staying in London by taking advantages of “sickness” of Nawaz Sharif.

She said that now the government will evolve it’s new strategy about Nawaz Sharif by matching his medical reports with persisting ground realities there. She said that the faces of the Nawaz Sharif and his political companions were fresh due to which they did it seemed like the sick.

She said that now these ill and sick political elements, wanted by the Pakistani law and courts, were establishing their anti-democracy political nexus against the government ,as they were hatching conspiracies against democracy and even against Pakistan while staying in London in the name of Medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif there.

She strongly condemned the ghastly tragedy of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). She said that the lawyers (the protectors of the law|) took the law in their hands and now the will bring them to the dock as well.

She said that the Punjab government will make necessary legislation to halt such nasty incidents in future. She said that the Punjab government has given Rs1 million financial compensation to the grieved families of all those who lost their lives in PIC tragedy, saying that government was also giving Rs75,000 to 150,000 for repairing to those whose vehicles and belongings were damaged during this PIC tragedy as well.

Separately, she said that the students were the future of the nation. She said that the promotion of women education was a must for an enlightened, moderate and progressive Pakistan.

She stated this while addressing the participants of annual prize distribution ceremony of a private college held at Sialkot here today. She distributed medals and prizes among the brilliant students for their outstanding academic performance.

She said that the year 2020 would be the year of re-construction of the “Niya Pakistan” as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous said that the education was vital to remove the darkness of the ignorance, poverty and unemployment as well. She said that every segment of the society must come forward to play pivotal role for establishing an educated society and for the noble cause of promotion of quality education. She said that the government was providing maximum opportunities of getting quality education to the students in a bid to enable them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the newly established building of model Sialkot Cantt police station. Local senior police officials were also present on this occasion.

She stressed the need of active cooperation between police and public with police for the promotion of good policing in the society besides ensuring the early provision of easy justice to the oppressed and needy people.