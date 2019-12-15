Share:

Hospitals are the places where a life can be saved of a human. It hurts me to mention that hospitals are in worst conditions due to lack of certain issues like doctors absenteeism, lack of medicines, facilities of test, bath rooms and cleanliness. It is important to noted that government hospitals are the hope for poor citizens of the country.

They bring their patients for a hope. But unfortunately, They were suffering from countless difficulties in hospital. Doctors do not go for the test and clear check ups and gives medicines to the patients which can be most serious challenge for taking their precious lives. It is the responsibility of health minister of the country to be concerned about these all issues because death ratio is commonly increasing day by day in Pakistan. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities that they should look into the matter and save the lives of its citizens.

NOREEN HASIL,

Turbat.