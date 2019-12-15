Share:

KARACHI-Gul Ahmed launched its Royal Velvet collection, Noor-e-Chasham with a grand evening of glamour and fashion and appearance of Mehwish Hayat at Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi.

Noor-e-Chasham is an exclusive unstitched velvet collection that is a perfect ode to the glitzy winter wedding season. The ethereal masterpieces are specially designed to bring ease to formal wear by encapsulating modern and traditional designs in complete 3 piece suits.

The evening started with a breathtaking thematic fashion showcase of versatile pieces in the Noor-e-Chasham collection that were modelled through a beautiful wedding story that enlightened our spirits over the joy of wedding season! The excitement doubled as the top names of the city joined to celebrate the launch. Mehvish Hayat attended the show in a stunning Noor-e-Chasham ensemble and added more beauty to the evening.