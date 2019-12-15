Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab government has approved final plan for construction of 100-bed general hospital on Jorian Road in the area of Chakri.

Punjab government has also allocated 93 kanals of land to hospital.

This project will cost 50 crores. The work on this project will start from March 2020. This project will be completed in record time duration of two years.

Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that proper emergency ward will be established in this new hospital including gynae and other wards.

He further said that establishment of this new hospital will reduce burden of patients over city’s major hospitals and will also help local population in seeking new jobs near their residencies.