Rawalpindi - Sri Lanka’s senior sports journalist Neville Victor Anthony has expressed his excitement on being part of the historical Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test at the Rawalpindi Stadium. While talking to The Nation from the stadium on Saturday, Anthony, who had spent 36 years in professional journalism, said: “I am delighted to be part of this historic occasion. We never felt unsafe for a single moment, as we are enjoying our time here. We are disappointed that the match is being disturbed by rain. It is very hard to describe the love, passion and care, which we are receiving from the PCB, sports journalists and cricket fans.” Anthony is currently working for a Tamil newspaper namely Express Newspaper. “I request all the cricketing nations and the ICC to come and visit Pakistan, as they will never have any complaint regarding security after their visit. My message to international community and teams is that they should not hesitate from touring Pakistan. They will not find this kind of love and hospitality in any other part of the world. I am very satisfied, as the security arrangements are highly appreciable. On behalf of Sri Lankan team and sports journalists, I want to thank the PCB and people of Pakistan,” Anthony concluded.