ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gifted a Proton car to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The X-70 Proton will be handed over in a ceremony, ARY News reported on Thursday. The car will be received by Financial Advisor on Commerce Razzak Dawood.

The Malaysian Prime Minister had announced the gift for Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Pakistan earlier in August. Mahathir Mohamad had also announced to set up an assembly plant of the vehicle manufacturer in Pakistan.