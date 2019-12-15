Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A mentally retarded person killed three people and injured his two relatives at village Mahreen Union Council Madda Khail Kohistan Palis on Saturday.

According to police, 65 years old mentally deranged person identified as Maddo killed his brother-in-law and injured his two wives. He also opened fire on his two relatives who tried to overpower him.

Two of the injured who happened to be father and son later succumbed to their wounds in the hospital. The killer managed to flee the crime scene.