Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition is all set to get the debate started on the shocking incident of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in the National Assembly.

“The opposition parties’ members will ask the government tomorrow (Monday) to formally initiate a debate on the incident,” senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ahsan Iqbal told The Nation here on Saturday.

“Our party has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly secretariat, requesting the speaker to hold a debate on PIC attack in the House,” he said, adding that usually the government did not ignore call-attention notices and adjournment motions, submitted by the opposition.

Senior PML-N lawmaker said the party was interested in initiating debate on the incident on Friday, but could not do so as the required strength of 86 MNAs was not in the House. “The opposition would go for a point of order, if the government ignores his party’s adjournment motion,” he said.